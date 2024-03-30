Brecorder Logo
Mar 30, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-30

Maria murder case declared high-profile criminal case

Recorder Report Published 30 Mar, 2024 05:56am

LAHORE: The murder of a girl Maria by her brother in Toba Tek Singh had been declared a high-profile criminal case. The Prosecutor General Punjab talking to media person here Thursday said the district police officer, the superintendent of police and the district prosecutor of Toba Tek Singh had been summoned on April 1 along with the record of the case.

He said the officers will be given a line of action for investigation and gathering testimonies to ensure conviction in the case.

The PG said the prosecution department will continue to play its role in making Punjab a crime free province in line with the chief minister’s vision.

Maria, 22, was murdered by her brother Faisal in the presence of her father and other family members.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

criminal case Toba Tek Singh Maria murder case

Comments

200 characters

Maria murder case declared high-profile criminal case

New IMF programme: Aurangzeb optimistic about prospects

Banks asked to ensure lending to priority sectors

KE suggests joint meeting to get its IGP included in IGCEP

Q2 GDP stands at 1pc despite improvement in agri sector

3 lots of Dasu project: EAD directs NTDC to complete construction by end-Dec 2025

Finalisation of APTTA likely in two months

Export Facilitation Scheme 2021: FBR imposes certain conditions on new exporters

Up to Rs10/litre: Significant hike in petrol prices under consideration

Exchange companies: SBP extends cash USD import facility till June 30th

March collection target too missed by FBR

Read more stories