Maria murder case declared high-profile criminal case

LAHORE: The murder of a girl Maria by her brother in Toba Tek Singh had been declared a high-profile criminal case. The Prosecutor General Punjab talking to media person here Thursday said the district police officer, the superintendent of police and the district prosecutor of Toba Tek Singh had been summoned on April 1 along with the record of the case.

He said the officers will be given a line of action for investigation and gathering testimonies to ensure conviction in the case.

The PG said the prosecution department will continue to play its role in making Punjab a crime free province in line with the chief minister’s vision.

Maria, 22, was murdered by her brother Faisal in the presence of her father and other family members.

