Japan to resume funding to UN Palestinian refugee agency

AFP Published 30 Mar, 2024 06:42am

TOKYO: Japan is preparing to resume funding to the UN’s crisis-hit Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA), which coordinates nearly all aid to Gaza, the government said.

Once the sixth-largest contributor to the agency, Japan joined more than a dozen countries in pausing funding after Israel claimed that 12 of UNRWA’s 13,000 Gaza employees were involved in the deadly October 7 Hamas attack.

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa met UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini in Tokyo on Thursday to discuss measures taken by the agency to strengthen governance and transparency.

“Japan and the UNRWA confirmed that they will advance final coordination about necessary efforts to resume Japan’s contribution,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Japanese media reports said the resumption of funding, which was suspended in January, was expected to come in the first half of April.

The abrupt suspension of funding has threatened UNRWA’s efforts to deliver desperately needed aid in Gaza, where the UN has warned of an impending famine.

This month, Australia, Canada, Sweden and others said they were resuming aid.

