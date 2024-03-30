SSUET holds Tarbiyati Seminar

KARACHI: Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) organized Tarbiyati Seminar that was attended by a large number of faculty members and students including Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Vali Uddin, Registrar Syed Sarfaraz Ali, Deans, and HODs. Eminent religious scholar Maulana Bashir Ahmed Farooqui, Chairman of Saylani Welfare was the Chief Guest.

Addressing the seminar, renowned religious scholar Maulana Muhammad Bashir Farooqui, Chairman of Saylani Welfare said that the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) is the main source behind which the whole universe was created. Allah Almighty says O you who believe, accept our favour, we have given you our beloved Habib.

It will be too difficult to cross over the Pul Sarat on the day of justice. It is 30,000 years of journey to cover the distance of the bridge. Only those who have the blessings of Allah will be able to pass over the bridge.

Highlighting the importance of parents, he said that parents are a great asset and they are the key to heaven. There are many who do not respect their parents. Ask those who do not have parents, what they are missing. If a sense of guilt develops in a person that means he has the special blessings of Allah. Error is human. But if he immediately repents and corrects his mistake, Allah becomes happy with him.

Addressing the Tarbiyati Session, Muhammad Soban Attari said that intelligent people do what they love to do, while genius people do what is needed. Haven t you observed, that the owner of the hospital is not that good as a doctor but earning more than the doctors who are working in the hospital? You should have the skill to use the skills of people effectively to get the required results. People look forward to the results. Ramazan is a training session if changes appear in a person that means he is enjoying the blessings of Ramazan.

Earlier, presenting a welcome note, Mufti Rashid ul Qadri said that according to the message of Allah, the Qur an was not revealed for Arabic recitation to get benefits. Understanding it and following its preaching and teaching is a primary focus of the Holy Qur an because the Holy Qur an is the manifesto of human life.

The Holy Qur an is a true guidance for us. How can you follow the Holy Qur an without understanding it? The complete procedure of worship has been taught and explained to us. The Holy Qur an has around 6,236 verses, which means the divine book has 6,236 messages to be followed according to their spirit.

Allah chose only Ramazan for the revelation of the Holy Qur an. In the month of Ramazan, the gates of mercy and heaven are kept open. What is said in the Holy Qur an is the ultimate.

At the end of the ceremony, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Vali Uddin, along with Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali presented the shield to the Chief Guest Maulana Bashir Farooq and Muhammad Soban Attari.

