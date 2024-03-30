SAU, ITC sign MoU to enhance agricultural exports

HYDERABAD: In a proactive effort to bolster Pakistan's agricultural exports, meet international standards, and address concerns in the global market, Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, and the International Trade Center (ITC) have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to introduce an under graduate degree program.

The primary aim of this initiative is to provide comprehensive training to youth, ensuring that the quality and safety of local agriculture and its by-products meet global standards, while a state-of-the-art testing laboratory will be established at Sindh Agriculture University.

The signing ceremony of the agreement between the Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University, Dr. Fateh Marri, and the ITC Provincial Lead, Rizwan Tariq, was held in the Senate Hall of the University on Friday.

Under the terms of the agreement, SAU and the ITC have committed to launching an elective course on Sanitary Phytosanitary (SPs), beginning fall 2024. The course will be integrated into the regular elective subjects at the undergraduate level, subject to the approval of the Higher Education Commission.

The International Trade Centre (ITC) will provide support to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) involved in agricultural and dairy farming ventures in the rural areas of Sindh and Balochistan provinces. This assistance aims to train individuals to adhere to international standards and meet the demands of the global market through the Graduate Farm Rural Advancement and Sustainable Progress (GRASP) program.

During his address, SAU VC Dr. Fateh Marri emphasized the imperative to enhance the quality of Pakistani agricultural goods and their derivatives. In partnership with the ITC, the university is launching a novel undergraduate degree program and setting up a state-of-the-art laboratory for testing.

Dr. Marri stressed the significance of safeguarding the well-being of local consumers in accordance with international market norms and facilitating access to safe products.

Rizwan Tariq, Sindh Lead of the International Trade Center, highlighted the necessity of enhancing the quality of Pakistani products to address concerns raised by global markets. He mentioned the possibility of setbacks due to our consignments not meeting established standards. He also stressed the potential of enhanced rural agricultural standards to play a pivotal role in alleviating poverty by fostering the growth of small and medium enterprises.

Dr. Muhammad Ismail Khumbhar, Director of University Advancement and Financial Assistance, Dr. Abdul Mubeen Lodhi, Director of Advanced Studies, Dr. Aijaz Ahmed Soomro, Chairman of the Department of Agronomy, and Dr. Aijaz Hussain Soomro, Director of IFST, among others, delivered speeches during the event. Notable attendees included Dr. Asia Akber Panhwer, Dr. Shehzor Gul, Pir Ahmed Naqi Shah, along with a large number of students and faculty members.

