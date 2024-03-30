Punjab Speaker Malik calls on LBA team

Brecorder Logo
LAHORE: Punjab Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan met with a delegation of lawyers led by Lahore Bar Association President Munir Hussain Bhatti.

Punjab Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan emphasized the crucial role of the legal community in ensuring immediate justice for the people. He stated that all bar associations should play their part in upholding democracy and the constitution in the country.

Bar associations should also actively contribute to providing affordable and swift justice to the public. He further said that it is hoped that the legal community will continue to play a significant role in providing justice. The Punjab government is taking concrete steps for the welfare of the legal community.

The Lahore Bar Association delegation reaffirmed their commitment to support government initiatives for providing justice to the common people. The delegation included Lahore Bar Association's Senior Vice President Nasir Akbar Bhatti, Vice President Rana Imran Sarwar, Vice President (Cantt Courts) Warsi Ali Gujjar, Secretary General Rana Naeem Tahir, Secretary Rao Tahseen Sharif, Joint Secretary Rana Umair Farooq, and Finance Secretary Zubair Gujjar.

