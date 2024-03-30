New May 9 riots case: EX-PTI MNA, Sanam Javed arrested before release

LAHORE: PTI former MNA Aalia Hamza and activist Sanam Javed on Friday arrested again in a new May 9 riots case before their release from Kot Lakhpat jail following bail in Shadman police station attack case.

The both PTI women reportedly implicated in a case of torching Kamar Mashani police station in Mianwali.

The Mianwali police visited the jail to interrogate the women in the new case. However, the police could not present them before a court to get their transit remand to shift them to Mianwali.

They are likely to be presented before the court on Saturday (today).

The release orders (Robkars) of Ms Hamza and Ms Javed had been issued as the court had allowed their bail in the last case against them.

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday had granted post-arrest bail to the women suspects in the Shadman police station attack.

Meanwhile an ATC court also issued release orders (Robkars) of PTI activist Ayesha Ali Bhutta and nine others following their bail in the Jinnah House attack case.

The court on Wednesday had allowed them bail.

Sarwar Road police had registered the case against the PTI leaders and workers on charges of attacking and vandalizing the Corps Commander House.

