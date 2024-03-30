Consortia recommendations on seven themes sent to CM

LAHORE: On the instructions of Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman, the final recommendations of consortia established in seven important themes in the universities of Punjab have been sent to Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in the form of a report.

The governor has urged upon the Punjab Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz Sharif to issue instructions to the administrative departments of the varsities for immediate implementation of the recommendations of the consortia.

Earlier, the governor identified seven key themes in the three-day conference of Vice Chancellors held in Murree in September 2022 and directed the Chairperson Punjab Higher Education Commission to set up consortia comprising VCs and faculty members.

The major themes on which the consortia were established are as follows: Governance and Finance, Climate Change, Entrepreneurship, Character Building, Drugs and Narcotics Control, Women Empowerment, Promotion of Technology.

It may be noted that the governor took a keen interest in the consortiums and chaired several meetings at the Governorâ€™s House. Several meetings of consortia were also held within the universities.

Thus, as a result of these efforts spanning several months, the final recommendations were formulated. The aim of forming these consortia was that academia should come up with solutions for the challenges faced by the society and various departments.

The consortia were tasked with carrying out in-depth analysis of these assigned areas and delivering recommendations that would proffer indigenous solutions to the indigenous challenges.

