Brecorder Logo
Mar 30, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-30

Consortia recommendations on seven themes sent to CM

Recorder Report Published 30 Mar, 2024 08:12am

LAHORE: On the instructions of Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman, the final recommendations of consortia established in seven important themes in the universities of Punjab have been sent to Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in the form of a report.

The governor has urged upon the Punjab Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz Sharif to issue instructions to the administrative departments of the varsities for immediate implementation of the recommendations of the consortia.

Earlier, the governor identified seven key themes in the three-day conference of Vice Chancellors held in Murree in September 2022 and directed the Chairperson Punjab Higher Education Commission to set up consortia comprising VCs and faculty members.

The major themes on which the consortia were established are as follows: Governance and Finance, Climate Change, Entrepreneurship, Character Building, Drugs and Narcotics Control, Women Empowerment, Promotion of Technology.

It may be noted that the governor took a keen interest in the consortiums and chaired several meetings at the Governorâ€™s House. Several meetings of consortia were also held within the universities.

Thus, as a result of these efforts spanning several months, the final recommendations were formulated. The aim of forming these consortia was that academia should come up with solutions for the challenges faced by the society and various departments.

The consortia were tasked with carrying out in-depth analysis of these assigned areas and delivering recommendations that would proffer indigenous solutions to the indigenous challenges.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab Maryam Nawaz universities Balighur Rehman

Comments

200 characters

Consortia recommendations on seven themes sent to CM

New IMF programme: Aurangzeb optimistic about prospects

Banks asked to ensure lending to priority sectors

KE suggests joint meeting to get its IGP included in IGCEP

Q2 GDP stands at 1pc despite improvement in agri sector

3 lots of Dasu project: EAD directs NTDC to complete construction by end-Dec 2025

Finalisation of APTTA likely in two months

Export Facilitation Scheme 2021: FBR imposes certain conditions on new exporters

Up to Rs10/litre: Significant hike in petrol prices under consideration

Exchange companies: SBP extends cash USD import facility till June 30th

March collection target too missed by FBR

Read more stories