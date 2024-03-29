Brecorder Logo
Mar 29, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s forex reserves jump to record high

Reuters Published 29 Mar, 2024 05:44pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: India’s foreign exchange reserves rose for a fifth straight week to hit a record high of $642.63 billion as of March 22, data from the central bank showed on Friday.

The reserves jumped by $139 million in the reporting week.

Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves.

Foreign exchange reserves include India’s Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervenes in the foreign exchange market to curb excess volatility in the rupee.

India’s forex reserves hit record high

The domestic currency settled at 83.40 against the dollar on Thursday. India’s financial markets were closed on Friday for a holiday.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars)
----------------------------------------------------
                            March 22     March 15
                               2024         2024
----------------------------------------------------
Foreign currency assets      568,264      568,386
Gold                          51,487       51,140
SDRs                          18,219       18,276
Reserve Tranche Position       4,662        4,689
----------------------------------------------------
Total                        642,631      642,492
----------------------------------------------------
RBI Reserve Bank of India India’s foreign exchange reserves

Comments

200 characters

India’s forex reserves jump to record high

Rupee marginally strengthens against US dollar

China joins probe into deadly suicide attack on its nationals in Pakistan

Aurangzeb holds key meeting with SBP governor

No political, bureaucratic interference to be allowed in anti-smuggling drive: PM Shehbaz

KSE-100 retreats from record high but still closes above 67,000

Bank Alfalah’s eyes majority stake in Samba Bank Limited

SBP clears Nassir Salim’s appointment as HBL President & CEO

Gold price per tola gains another Rs3,800 in Pakistan

Pakistan’s listed pharma sector sees earnings go down 42% YoY in 2023

PABC’s profit jumps nearly 86%, stands at Rs5bn in 2023

Read more stories