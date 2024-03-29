Brecorder Logo
Russian rouble slightly strengthens against the US dollar

Reuters Published 29 Mar, 2024 02:24pm

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble strengthened slightly against the US dollar on Friday.

By 0722 GMT, the rouble was 0.23% higher at 92.28 to the dollar after trading in a range of 92.135 to 92.690.

Against the euro, the rouble rose 0.52% to 99.47 and gained 0.59% to 12.64 against the yuan.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, rose 1.9% to $87.07 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 0.14% to 1,129.80.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index lost 0.12% to 3,308.96.

