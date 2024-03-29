Punjab PA passes Rs3.43bn interim budget amid uproar

LAHORE: During the uproar of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly, a budget of more than Rs3.431 billion was passed.

The opposition tore down the budget copies in protest, causing a commotion in the assembly. Criticism on women seats by opposition member stirred a controversy. Debate on the interim budget will commence from tomorrow.

Under the chair of Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, the Punjab Assembly approved the budget for the fiscal year.

The assembly passed forty one demands of grants of worth more than 3.431 billion. All cut motions of the opposition were rejected.

During the approval of the budget, the opposition created a ruckus. The opposition members stood on their seats and started chanting slogans.

The commotion arose when an opposition member, Imtiaz Sheikh, termed reserved seats of women as ‘charitable’ seats. This prompted provincial minister Khalil Tahir Sindhu to protest. He condemned Imtiaz Sheikh’s remarks.

Upon this Imtiaz Sheikh clarified his remarks and said that he mentioned those who won on Form 47.

Khalil Tahir Sindhu protested that speaker had not allowed him to speak on point of order.

Imtiaz Sheikh said to Khalil Tahir Sindhu, “If you are a minister, you are only minister at your home.” This further escalated tension in the House.

The hot words were also exchanged between opposition member Mian Ijaz Shafi and Deputy Speaker. The Deputy Speaker said, “Do not dictate to the chair.”

The Finance Minister stated that the opposition’s behaviour was not correct.

The newly elected member Ahmer Rashid Bhatti took the oath of his membership. The session was adjourned until Friday morning after the agenda was completed. Discussion on the interim budget will begin from Friday.

