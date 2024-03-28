Illegal appointments in Punjab Assembly: Bail pleas of Elahi, his PS dismissed

LAHORE: A special court for anti corruption dismissed the bail petitions of former Chief Minister Punjab and PTI President Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and his principal secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti in a case of alleged illegal appointments made in the Punjab Assembly.

Earlier, the counsel of Elahi and Khan contended that they had no role in the appointment process. He said the cases against Elahi were politically motivated. He, therefore, prayed to the court to allow bails to the applicants.

The prosecutor, however, opposed the bail applications and contended that Elahi and Khan were involved in making illegal appointments in grade-17.

He said the applicants passed the failed candidates who appeared in the written test and appointed them in grade-17.

The court after hearing both the sides had reserved its verdict the other day and announced the same on Wednesday.

The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) alleged that Elahi recruited 12 grade-17 officers in the Punjab Assembly against merit. It said all the appointed candidates were from Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin, the political constituencies of the Chaudhrys.

