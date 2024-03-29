Pakistan, NZ T20I series-Tickets on sale from today

LAHORE: The tickets for the five-match T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand will go on sale from Friday (today), a PCB spokesman, said.

The series will be played in Rawalpindi (April 18, 20 and 21) and Lahore (April 25 and 27). The matches are set to begin at 730pm.

In the first phase, the pre-booking of the online tickets will start on Friday at 5pm at pcb.tcs.com.pk. The sale of physical tickets along with outlet addresses will be announced in due course.

The tickets for Rawalpindi-leg will be available at a minimum cost of Rs 500 (Premium) and the maximum available at Rs 7,500 (VVIP Gallery). Additionally, the hospitality seats will be available at a maximum amount of Rs 15,000 except for the first T20I where the hospitality seats will be available for Rs 12,000.

For the Lahore leg, ticket prices start at Rs 300 for General seating and the maximum at Rs 6,000 for the fourth T20I while Rs 7,000 for the fifth T20I (VVIP Gallery). Also, hospitality boxes located at the Far-End building will be available for purchase in Lahore. The hospitality box for April 25 encounter will be available at Rs 600,000, while the box for April 27 match will be available at PKR 700,000.

