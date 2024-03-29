IGP Punjab gives letters of appreciation to officers & personnel

LAHROE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has encouraged the officers and personnel of Lahore Police who have performed excellent during duty with commendation certificates.

IGP Punjab gave letters of appreciation to SP Iqbal Town division Akhlaq ullah Tarar, SP Sadar Division Sidra Khan, ASP Chung Kamil Mushtaq, ASP Raiwind Shah Rukh Khan, ASP Gulshan Ravi Circle, Ahmad Nasrullah Malik, DSP Township Iftikhar Warya and SDPO Muslim Town Atif Meraj, while SHOs of Green Town, Nawab Town, Satu Katla, Raiwind, Johar Town and Wahdat Colony Police Stations and officers and personnel included in the team were awarded with CC-I Certificate by IGP Punjab.

Police team led by SP Iqbal Town division Akhlaq ullah Tarar exposed and arrested the accused involved in the fraudulent network of removal of kidneys. The gang traps and entices the simple people of the locality and gets their kidneys removed through their co-accused surgeons after shifting the victims to hospital.

A police team led by ASP Gulshan Ravi Circle Ahmad Nasrullah Malik arrested a two-member gang of culprits involved in snatching the money from citizens coming out from the banks. Four police teams under the leadership of SP Sadar division played a prominent role in crime control, tracing of robbery/ murder cases and transfer of police station to special initiative protocol in record time.

IG Punjab said that due to the tireless efforts of these four police teams, there was a 45% improvement in the graph of serious crimes in the Sadar Division and a 42% improvement in the comparative assessment of 15 call data with last year. Police teams brought to justice various dangerous criminals and successfully traced out 02 robberies with murder incidents.

IG Punjab while appreciating the performance of SPs Iqbal Town and Sadar Division gave the task of further improving the crime control and providing the best services to the citizens. IGP Punjab directed that intelligence-based targeted operations should be accelerated to eliminate organized crime. Strict actions should be continued under zero tolerance to prevent crimes related to women and children and the accused involved in gender crimes should be given strict punishments.

Dr Usman Anwar directed that the ongoing campaign to eradicate drugs and prevent kite flying should be made more effective with hard work and the culprits involved in the disgusting and dangerous business should be severely punished. He said that encouraging officers and personnel with excellent performance is a good tradition of Punjab Police which will be continued in the future as well.

