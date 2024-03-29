We salute Chinese engineers

The government of Pakistan has decided to constitute a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the Bisham attack on the Chinese engineers killed by terrorists in a suicide attack. No doubt this was a highly disturbing and painful incident that has jolted the entire Pakistani nation. Not only has the President of Pakistan, therefore, the entire federal cabinet has also called on the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan to offer condolences and convey a profound sense of loss over the killing of the Chinese who had been working day in and day out on the construction of a mega hydropower project in the country. The government has decided to tackle terrorism head-on.

Whosoever have been providing shelter and sustenance to such terrorists must know that the attack constitutes an assault on not one but two sovereign states—China and Pakistan. All those behind that sinister attack must also know that they would be brought to justice very soon. The JIT must complete its task as soon as possible for the situation brooks no complacency. The Chinese engineers who lost their lives were our heroes and they shall remain so forever.

Maqbool Rauf

Karachi

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024