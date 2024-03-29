APNS team apprised of govt strategy aimed at reviving economy

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday, said a press release.

The delegation included Naz Afrin Sehgal, Sarmad Ali, Mujibur Rahman Shami, Shahab Zuberi, Mohammad Athar Qazi, Syed Munir Jilani, Mohsin Bilal, Mehtab Khan, and Faisal Zahid Malik.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ataullah Tarar and relevant senior government officials were present at the meeting.

The delegation congratulated the PM on assuming office and expressed good wishes. The PM congratulated the newly elected panel of APNS and expressed his best wishes.

Talking to the delegation, the prime minister said that “economic recovery is our biggest challenge and the first priority of the government”, and briefed the delegation about the government’s efforts and strategy to restore the economy.

The PM said that an action plan was being prepared to modernise the revenue collection system, adding the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) was being fully digitized and work was being done to increase the tax base. He further said that revenue cases of more than Rs2 trillion were pending in courts and tribunals.

The PM said that recently the government organised Tax Excellence Awards aimed at encouraging good taxpayers, exporters and women entrepreneurs.

He further stated that billions of rupees of power theft was going on for which a holistic approach was being adopted. He said that privatisation of government-owned institutions, institutional reforms, internal and external investment and austerity were the priorities of the government.

The prime minister further said that a committee had been formed to reduce expenses at the government level, which would soon submit its recommendations.

The PM said the press was definitely the fourth pillar of the state. “The role of the press in the development and development of the society and the mental and intellectual training of the people is very important.” He said the media had a key role in ensuring good governance and providing awareness to the public, adding that “even in today’s digital era, the importance of print media cannot be denied.”

The PM said to the benefit of the economic stability under SIFC to the people, the media could play an important role.

The PM said that fake news had become a big challenge for which the government and the media needed to work together. He said the government believed in the freedom of the press and was taking all possible measures in that regard.

The PM expressed the hope that the journalist community would continue to play its role in the stability of democracy through responsible and impartial reporting.

He asked the participants of the delegation that the journalist community should support the government in its efforts for the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

The PM assured the delegation to solve all the problems faced by the journalist community and said that wherever the government’s help was needed by the journalists in fulfilling their responsibilities, the government would support them fully in that regard.