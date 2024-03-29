AIRLINK 62.48 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.39%)
Mar 29, 2024
Pakistan

General seats: Balochistan’s seven senators elected unopposed

NNI Published 29 Mar, 2024 04:45am

QUETTA: Seven Senate candidates from Balochistan on general seats returned unopposed after retirement of 8th candidate.

A Senate candidate on general seats Aijaz Ahmed retired thus seven candidates returned uncontested, provincial election commissioner has said.

Former caretaker prime minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar has been elected unopposed on Senate as an independent candidate.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s Ahmed Khan and ANP’s Aimal Wali Khan, National Party’s Jan Buledi, People’s Party’s Umar Gorgej, PML-N’s Shahzeb Durrani and Syedal Khan Nasir have also been elected unopposed as members of the Senate.

Now the elections will only be held on five seats from Balochistan including two technocrat seats, two women-reserved seats and one minority seat. It is to be mentioned here that seven candidates for Senate’s general seats from Punjab have also been elected unopposed on Wednesday.

PML-N’s Ahad Cheema, Pervaiz Rashid, Nasir Mehmood, Talal Chaudhry, and Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi of the ruling coalition were elected unopposed.

Sunni Ittehad Council’s Hamid Khan and Raja Nasir Abbas were also elected on the Senate’s general seats.

Senate candidates Waleed Iqbal, Shahzad Waseem, Ejaz Hussain Minhas, Musadik Masood Malik and Omar Sarfraz Cheema had withdrawn their nomination papers for the election.

