Russia says has evidence Moscow attackers were linked to Kyiv

MOSCOW: Russia said Thursday it had evidence that the perpetrators of last week’s massacre at a concert hall outside Moscow were linked to “Ukrainian nationalists”.

President Vladimir Putin and his security services continue to allege Ukraine and the West were involved somehow in Friday’s attack, despite an Islamic State affiliate having claimed responsibility.

Putin said Saturday that 11 people had been detained after gunmen stormed the Crocus City Hall, setting the building alight and killing at least 143 people.

Russia says it’s hard to believe IS could have launched Moscow attack

“As a result of work with the detained terrorists, examination of the technical devices seized from them and analysis of information on financial transactions, evidence of their links with Ukrainian nationalists has been obtained,” Russia’s Investigative Committee said on Thursday.

It alleged the suspects had received “significant amounts of money and cryptocurrency from Ukraine” and said another man “involved in financing the terrorists has been identified and detained.

“Investigators will ask the court to remand him in custody,” it said.

Ukraine and its Western allies have branded as absurd accusations they were involved.