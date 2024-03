JAKARTA: Indonesia’s January palm oil exports, including refined products, stood at 2.8 million metric tons, down from 2.95 million tons in the same month last year, data from the Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) showed on Thursday.

Production of crude palm oil and kernel oil rose to 4.63 million tons from 4.26 million tons, the data showed, while end-January was 3.04 million tons versus 3.15 million tons as domestic consumption rose.