AIRLINK 62.48 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.39%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
DFML 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.45%)
DGKC 66.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.47%)
FCCL 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.33%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (11.92%)
FFL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.32%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
HBL 105.70 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.43%)
HUBC 122.30 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (4.07%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.1%)
KOSM 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.97%)
MLCF 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.23%)
OGDC 122.92 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.43%)
PAEL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.97%)
PIAA 29.34 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (7.51%)
PIBTL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.36%)
PPL 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.12%)
PRL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.79%)
PTC 18.07 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (12.24%)
SEARL 53.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.17%)
SNGP 63.21 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (3.28%)
SSGC 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
TELE 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (8.36%)
TPLP 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (8.13%)
TRG 70.86 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.36%)
UNITY 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.47%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,941 Increased By 63.6 (0.92%)
BR30 22,802 Increased By 233 (1.03%)
KSE100 67,142 Increased By 594.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 22,090 Increased By 175.1 (0.8%)
Sri Lanka’s Rajitha out of Bangladesh Test with injury

AFP Published 28 Mar, 2024 12:09pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

CHITTAGONG: In-form pace bowler Kasun Rajitha is out of the second Test against Bangladesh because of a back injury, Sri Lanka Cricket said.

The second and final Test begins in Chittagong on Saturday with tourists Sri Lanka leading 1-0 after their 328-run win in the opening match in Sylhet.

Rajitha played a big part with eight wickets in two innings, including 5-56 in the second innings.

Asitha Fernando has joined the squad as a replacement.

“Kasun Rajitha will not be available for the second Test match as the player has suffered an injury to his left upper back area,” Sri Lanka Cricket said.

Kasun Rajitha takes five wickets as Sri Lanka crush Bangladesh

Fernando claimed 10 wickets the last time he played a Test match in Bangladesh, in 2022.

He last played a Test against Afghanistan in February.

He was initially ruled out of the Bangladesh series with a hamstring injury but recovered sufficiently to be drafted back into the squad for the second Test.

Sri Lanka have never lost a Test series to Bangladesh.

