AIRLINK 61.84 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (2.33%)
BOP 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
DFML 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (6.47%)
DGKC 66.39 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.45%)
FCCL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.49%)
FFBL 27.99 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (13.09%)
FFL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.1%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.41%)
HBL 105.20 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.95%)
HUBC 122.75 Increased By ▲ 5.23 (4.45%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.07%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.53%)
MLCF 36.11 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.98%)
OGDC 122.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.49%)
PAEL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (4.06%)
PIAA 29.34 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (7.51%)
PIBTL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.52%)
PPL 106.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.95%)
PRL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.6%)
PTC 18.45 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (14.6%)
SEARL 53.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.73%)
SNGP 64.10 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (4.74%)
SSGC 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
TELE 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (11.19%)
TPLP 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (6.24%)
TRG 72.45 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (3.63%)
UNITY 23.86 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.49%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.56%)
BR100 6,952 Increased By 74.6 (1.08%)
BR30 22,849 Increased By 280.1 (1.24%)
KSE100 67,198 Increased By 650.3 (0.98%)
KSE30 22,118 Increased By 203.2 (0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Ekaterina Alexandrova’s Miami Open magic continues with Pegula upset

Reuters Published 28 Mar, 2024 10:58am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Ekaterina Alexandrova backed up her win over world number one Iga Swiatek with a 3-6 6-4 6-4 upset of fifth seed Jessica Pegula on Wednesday to reach the Miami Open semi-finals for the first time.

Alexandrova let out a triumphant roar when Pegula’s forehand landed in the net to end the two-hour contest in humid conditions in South Florida. “This one was incredible,” Alexandrova said.

“It was so difficult to play this match to the end and win. It’s the biggest achievement for me on this court and semi-final is a great bonus.”

After getting off to a slow start, Alexandrova found her rhythm from the baseline in the second set and finished the match with 40 winners.

The 14th seed from Russia will next face American Danielle Collins, who kept her hopes of winning a title in her farewell season alive by beating French 23rd seed Caroline Garcia 6-3 6-2 earlier in the day.

“I think it’s going to be difficult,” Alexandrova said of facing Collins for the first time.

“There’s no easy match here and the further you go, the tougher the matches. I’m hoping it will be a good one.”

Danielle Collins trounces Caroline Garcia to reach Miami semis

Collins, who announced in January that she would retire from professional tennis at the end of this season, won 90% of her first serve points against Garcia.

She never faced a break point and converted three of her eight break-point chances.

The victory, sealed in a tidy 80 minutes, marked the first time Collins has won five consecutive matches on the WTA Tour since the 2022 Australian Open where she reached her first Grand Slam final.

“She has had an incredible run and incredible couple of months,” Collins said of Alexandrova.

“It’s been great to see how her game has evolved over the years, and the way that she’s been playing has been really exciting.”

Miami Open Ekaterina Alexandrova Jessica Pegula 2022 Australian Open

Comments

200 characters

Ekaterina Alexandrova’s Miami Open magic continues with Pegula upset

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 gains nearly 1%, crosses 67,000

Thatta Cat-III wind projects: PPIB develops ‘new arrangements’

Outstanding dues: Iranian firm Sunir seeks PM’s help

NAC to approve Q2 GDP estimates today

SIFC set to brief ‘new guard’ on previous decisions

Oil prices advance as investors reassess US inventories data

‘The Federation, in light of Entry 50, cannot tax the capital value of immovable property at all’

No CCoP meeting under Dar’s chairmanship held so far

PIA privatisation: ‘scheme of arrangement’ endorsed

Read more stories