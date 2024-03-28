AIRLINK 61.80 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.27%)
BOP 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
DFML 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (6.47%)
DGKC 66.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.31%)
FCCL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.49%)
FFBL 27.93 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (12.85%)
FFL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.1%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.41%)
HBL 105.20 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.95%)
HUBC 122.75 Increased By ▲ 5.23 (4.45%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.07%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
KOSM 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.53%)
MLCF 36.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.95%)
OGDC 123.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.5%)
PAEL 22.74 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.79%)
PIAA 29.34 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (7.51%)
PIBTL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.52%)
PPL 106.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1%)
PRL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.6%)
PTC 18.43 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (14.47%)
SEARL 53.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.8%)
SNGP 64.05 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (4.66%)
SSGC 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
TELE 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (11.43%)
TPLP 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (6.24%)
TRG 72.50 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (3.7%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.45%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.56%)
BR100 6,952 Increased By 74.5 (1.08%)
BR30 22,844 Increased By 275.6 (1.22%)
KSE100 67,194 Increased By 646.5 (0.97%)
KSE30 22,117 Increased By 201.9 (0.92%)
Mar 28, 2024
Markets

Intra-day update: KSE-100 gains nearly 1%, crosses 67,000

BR Web Desk Published 28 Mar, 2024 11:04am

Buying spree continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 crossed the coveted 67,000 level during the opening hours of trading on Thursday.

At 11:00am, the benchmark index was hovering at 67,187.00, an increase of 639.22 points or 0.96%.

Foreign and local institutions buying amid positive news on privatisation and International Monetary Fund (IMF) driving the rally, said Mohammed Sohail, CEO Topline Securities, in a note on Thursday.

Buying was witnessed in index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, commercial banks, cement, chemical, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and refinery.

Index-heavy stocks including Lucky Cement, OGDC, PPL, SNGPL, PSO, SHEL, and SSGC were trading in the green.

In a key development, the board of the newly established PIA Holding Company endorsed the Scheme of Arrangement delineating the pathway for the privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines.

The inaugural board meeting, convened at the Secretary Aviation’s Office in Islamabad, marked the official commencement of the company’s operations. Formally endorsed by the Federal Cabinet on March 20, 2024, the government appointed its Board of Directors on March 26, 2024.

On Wednesday, bullish momentum had also persisted at the bourse as the benchmark KSE-100 Index crossed the 66,500 level, closing at a new record high of 66,547.78 with a jump of nearly 1%.

