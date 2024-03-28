India party calls for opposition unity after leader’s arrest ahead of vote

NEW DELHI: India’s opposition alliance needs to stick together to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an upcoming national election following the arrest of one of its leaders on bribery allegations, one of its parties said on Wednesday.

A powerful government agency last week arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the founder of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and a staunch Modi critic.

Kejriwal, who denies the charges of corruption, is one of the highest profile leaders of the 27-member opposition “INDIA” alliance that has struggled to work together and bickered over seat-sharing ahead of the election beginning April 19. A key test of their unity would be on Sunday, at a protest rally in Delhi to which AAP has invited all opposition parties.