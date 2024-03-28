AIRLINK 60.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Alkhidmat orphan event: Alkhidmat Karachi hosts Roza Kushai for orphans

Recorder Report Published 28 Mar, 2024 05:47am

KARACHI: Alkhidmat Karachi has recently hosted a "Roza Kushai" event for orphans at its Aghosh Homes, in the city's Gulshan-e-Maymar locality.

The event was held to appreciate the orphan kids for observing their maiden fast this holy Ramazan with garlands and gifts as presents.

CEO Alkhidmat Karachi Naveed Ali Baig, Executive Director Rashid Qureishi, Director Orphan Care Yousuf Mohideen, Director Community Services Qazi Syed Sadruddin, Senior Manager Inayatullah Ismail, Manager Orphan Care Program Musab bin Abdul Qadir and Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami District Gadap Irfan Ahmed were present on the occasion.

During the ceremony, resident children were told about the importance and purpose of fasting during Ramazan.

Naveed Ali Baig congratulated the children for the maiden fast and encouraged them to continue the scared deed throughout their lives. He reminded them "to be thankful to Allah almighty in every situation," referring to the experience of Palestinian children in Gaza being killed and wounded by Israelis amid starvation. He assured the children of Alkhidmat continuing support and urged them to become good citizens.

Ramazan Alkhidmat Karachi Alkhidmat orphans Roza Kushai

