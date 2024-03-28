FJC vandalism case: Shibli Faraz granted interim bail

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Wednesday, granted interim bail to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s leader and senator Shibli Faraz in the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) vandalism case.

The ATC administrative judge, Raja Jawad Abbas, while hearing Faraz’s bail plea granted him interim bail till April 17 against the surety bonds of Rs 50,000. Faraz appeared before the court along with his lawyers Naeem Haider Panjutha and Intezaar Hussain Panjutha.

The judge said that he was not the duty judge. When the new judge is appointed he will see the matter. The court approved the PTI leader’s plea and granted him interim bail. The first time court had granted bail against the surety bonds of Rs5,000 but after continuous non-appearance before the court, the court now court granted interim bail against surety bonds of Rs 50,000. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s bail was approved against the surety bonds of Rs 50,000, the judge said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024