AIRLINK 60.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 64.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 16.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 24.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 104.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 117.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 122.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 21.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 27.29 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (7.48%)
PIBTL 5.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 107.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 53.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 61.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 69.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 23.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,878 Increased By 74.1 (1.09%)
BR30 22,569 Increased By 261.4 (1.17%)
KSE100 66,548 Increased By 641.5 (0.97%)
KSE30 21,915 Increased By 207 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-28

FJC vandalism case: Shibli Faraz granted interim bail

Fazal Sher Published 28 Mar, 2024 05:57am

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Wednesday, granted interim bail to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s leader and senator Shibli Faraz in the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) vandalism case.

The ATC administrative judge, Raja Jawad Abbas, while hearing Faraz’s bail plea granted him interim bail till April 17 against the surety bonds of Rs 50,000. Faraz appeared before the court along with his lawyers Naeem Haider Panjutha and Intezaar Hussain Panjutha.

The judge said that he was not the duty judge. When the new judge is appointed he will see the matter. The court approved the PTI leader’s plea and granted him interim bail. The first time court had granted bail against the surety bonds of Rs5,000 but after continuous non-appearance before the court, the court now court granted interim bail against surety bonds of Rs 50,000. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s bail was approved against the surety bonds of Rs 50,000, the judge said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Shibli Faraz ATC PTI Anti Terrorism Court Federal Judicial Complex FJC

Comments

200 characters

FJC vandalism case: Shibli Faraz granted interim bail

Thatta Cat-III wind projects: PPIB develops ‘new arrangements’

Outstanding dues: Iranian firm Sunir seeks PM’s help

NAC to approve Q2 GDP estimates today

SIFC set to brief ‘new guard’ on previous decisions

Full court discusses judges’ letter to SJC

‘The Federation, in light of Entry 50, cannot tax the capital value of immovable property at all’

No CCoP meeting under Dar’s chairmanship held so far

PIA privatisation: ‘scheme of arrangement’ endorsed

Chinese investment: CCP to ink MoU with SAMR

Multivitamins, natural health products: FBR imposes 20pc duty on import

Read more stories