Aurangzeb to arrive in Karachi today

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb will leave for Karachi today (Thursday) to hold the first interaction with the officials of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSE).

Sources said that the PSE officials shall brief the Finance Minister on the overall situation and he will also visit the Utility Stores Corporation headquarters on the instructions of the Prime Minister to check the availability of subsidised items.

The Finance Minister will remain in Karachi during the weekend and return to Islamabad on Monday.

