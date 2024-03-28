AIRLINK 60.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 64.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 16.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 24.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 104.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 117.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 122.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 21.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 27.29 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (7.48%)
PIBTL 5.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 107.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 53.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 61.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 69.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 23.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,878 Increased By 74.1 (1.09%)
BR30 22,569 Increased By 261.4 (1.17%)
KSE100 66,548 Increased By 641.5 (0.97%)
KSE30 21,915 Increased By 207 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-03-28

Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in West Bank raid

AFP Published 28 Mar, 2024 07:28am

JENIN: Israeli forces on Wednesday killed three people in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, the Palestinian health ministry said, in a pre-dawn raid the military said targeted group.

Residents told AFP that Israeli forces entered Jenin and its adjacent refugee camp just after midnight (2200 GMT on Tuesday) and raided several houses.

The area in the northern West Bank is a stronghold of Palestinian armed groups and the frequent target of Israeli military incursions.

The health ministry said two men, Muhammad Sabti and Hamza Harawi, were killed in an air strike, and Ayman Azouqa was shot dead by Israeli troops.

Four other people were wounded during the raid, the ministry added.

The Israeli military said “an aircraft eliminated two armed terrorists, another terrorist was eliminated by sniper fire”.

It said one of those killed had hurled “explosives at the force”.

Several “wanted persons” were arrested, the military added.

Soldiers also “destroyed a vehicle in which explosives were found” and confiscated weapons, it said.

Witnesses told AFP that the forces used bulldozers to destroy roads in Jenin and its refugee camp.

The military said it had discovered explosive devices buried under roads.

Mourners gathered in the streets of Jenin Wednesday for a funeral procession. The crowd carried the men’s bodies, preceded by gun-toting men shooting in the air.

In a separate incident in the nearby town of Qabatiya, the Palestinian Red Crescent said Israeli army fire during clashes with Palestinians wounded three young people on Wednesday.

The military did not immediately respond to AFP’s request for comment.

The West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967, has seen a surge in violence over the past year and particularly since the Israel-Hamas war erupted on October 7.

Israeli raids have increasingly seen the use of aircraft, which had been very rare in the territory until several months ago.

At least 444 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces or settlers across the West Bank since October 7, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

The ongoing war in the Gaza Strip erupted after Hamas’s unprecedented October 7 attack on southern Israel which resulted in around 1,160 deaths, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 32,490 Palestinians, most of them women and children, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.

Israel Gaza Israeli forces occupied West Bank Jenin Palestinian Health Ministry Israel Hamas war

Comments

200 characters

Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in West Bank raid

Thatta Cat-III wind projects: PPIB develops ‘new arrangements’

Outstanding dues: Iranian firm Sunir seeks PM’s help

NAC to approve Q2 GDP estimates today

SIFC set to brief ‘new guard’ on previous decisions

Full court discusses judges’ letter to SJC

‘The Federation, in light of Entry 50, cannot tax the capital value of immovable property at all’

No CCoP meeting under Dar’s chairmanship held so far

PIA privatisation: ‘scheme of arrangement’ endorsed

Chinese investment: CCP to ink MoU with SAMR

Multivitamins, natural health products: FBR imposes 20pc duty on import

Read more stories