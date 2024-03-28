Activities of Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 154,257 tonnes of cargo comprising 116,455 tonnes of import cargo and 37,802 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 116,455 comprised of 56,821 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 3,137 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 10,934 tonnes of Wheat&45,563 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 37,802 comprised of 20,084 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 177 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 3,428 tonnes of Cement,1,143 tonnes of Rice, 12,170 tonnes of Talc Lumps & 800 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 6310 containers comprising of 4342 containers import and 1968 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 970 of 20’s and 1304 of 40’s loaded while 284 of 20’s and 240 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 512 of 20’s and 224 of 40’s loaded containers while 04 of 20’s and 502 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 04 ships namely, X-Press Capella, Cosco Antwerp, Independent Spirit & Woojin Elvis Berthat Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 05 ships namely Cma Cgm Titus, Ital Unica, Sun 9, Eva Tokya & Sukhoor Alkhaleej II sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Xpress Barsey and MSC Maevaleft the port on today morning and two more ships, MSC Spring III and Maersk Santosa Ullswater and Crested Eagle are expected to sail on Wednesday.

A cargo volume of 219,661 tonnes, comprising 171,661 tonnes imports cargo and 47,967tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,648 Containers (3,887 TEUs Imports and 1,761 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Thereare 07ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a bulk cargo carrier ‘Anna-M’ carrying 51,015 tonnes of Coal is expected to take berth at PIBTon Wednesday,27th March-2024, and gas carrier Al-Biddais due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday, 28th March-2024.

