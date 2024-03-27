AIRLINK 60.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
Cabinet approves 11-member board of PIA holding company

Published 27 Mar, 2024 04:38am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet on Tuesday approved the 11-member board of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) holding company.

With the approval of the board, the second most important phase of privatization of PIA has been crossed.

According to the sources, approval was obtained through circulation from the Cabinet after obtaining special permission from the Prime Minister.

Caretaker cabinet approves PIA’s privatisation plan

The meeting also gave approval to appoint former governor State Bank of Pakistan Tariq Bajwa as the chairman of the board, while addition of seven independent directors and four government officers to the 11-member board has also been approved.

The liabilities and assets of PIA will also be transferred to the holding company.

