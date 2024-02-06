AIRLINK 60.77 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.37%)
BOP 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.76%)
CNERGY 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.01%)
DFML 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
DGKC 74.08 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.59%)
FCCL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
FFBL 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
GGL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.39%)
HBL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.27%)
HUBC 114.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.45%)
KEL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.5%)
KOSM 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.39%)
MLCF 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.91%)
OGDC 155.57 Increased By ▲ 8.05 (5.46%)
PAEL 23.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.23%)
PIAA 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
PIBTL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.58%)
PPL 120.36 Increased By ▲ 6.46 (5.67%)
PRL 28.26 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (7.49%)
PTC 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.1%)
SEARL 51.57 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.36%)
SNGP 68.51 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (4.2%)
SSGC 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.78%)
TELE 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.13%)
TPLP 12.64 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.59%)
TRG 72.99 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.44%)
UNITY 21.23 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.77%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 6,560 Increased By 104.8 (1.62%)
BR30 23,330 Increased By 573.3 (2.52%)
KSE100 63,799 Increased By 796.1 (1.26%)
KSE30 21,600 Increased By 272.3 (1.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan PIAA (Pakistan International Airlines Corp) 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.74%

Caretaker cabinet approves PIA’s privatisation plan

Reuters Published February 6, 2024

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s caretaker cabinet on Tuesday approved flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) privatisation plan, the prime minister’s office said, days after the election panel asked the government to “refrain” from finalising any deal.

The caretaker government has recently accelerated the process to put the loss-making airline up for sale after it completed a restructuring plan, Reuters has reported. Officials had said the restructuring plan would be approved ahead of the February 8 national election.

The cabinet gave its approval to the plan on the recommendation of Pakistan’s privatisation commission, a body assigned to sell off all loss-making state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

The restructuring plan completed by transaction adviser Ernst & Young has divested the PIA into two entities; one ‘clean’ one and the other to be parked in a holding company with legacy debt, which includes negative equity of Rs825 billion ($2.95 billion) in loans, creditors’ money and losses.

The clean entity will be offered for sale.

“These steps will help attract the investors toward PIA,” the statement from the prime minister’s office said.

In deep economic crisis, Pakistan agreed last June to overhaul the SOEs under a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $3 billion bailout.

The outgoing government decided to privatise PIA just weeks after signing the IMF agreement.

Ahead of election, Pakistan seals detailed plan to sell PIA

The caretaker administration, which took office in August to oversee the February 8 election, was empowered by the outgoing parliament to take any steps needed to meet the budgetary targets agreed with the IMF.

PIA Pakistan International Airlines PIACL Pakistan cabinet

Comments

200 characters

Caretaker cabinet approves PIA’s privatisation plan

Oil/gas sector in limelight as KSE-100 gains nearly 800 points

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Bat symbol: PTI files review plea before SC

Caretaker Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi appointed unopposed as PCB chairman

PPL approves funding for Lead-Zinc processing plant in Balochistan

Record profit: MCB Bank posts earnings of Rs65.3bn in 2023, up over 89% YoY

Election day: banks to remain closed on February 8

Attock Refinery sees profit decline 37% in 2QFY24

Gold price per tola increases Rs300 in Pakistan

Read more stories