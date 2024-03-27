Early completion of Gwadar power plant ordered

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal directed the authorities concerned to expedite the construction of the Gwadar Power Plant.

The minister made these directions while chairing a meeting to review the progress of Gwadar Power Plant.

The meeting was attended by the officials of the ministry, managing director Private Power Infrastructure Board (PPIB), Minister Counsellor from Chinese Embassy Yang Guangyuan, and other relevant stakeholders.

It was noted that the PPIB is processing the 300MW coal power project at Gwadar, being developed by M/s CIHC Pak Power Company (Pvt) Limited (CPPCL). The project is on the “priority list”” of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and holds paramount importance for the energy infrastructure and economic development of the region.

“The supply of electricity is essential in Gwadar and no delay will be accepted,” said the minister while directing the concerned stakeholders to remove all the bottlenecks and start the construction work immediately. Terming Gwadar “the gateway of CPEC”, the minister said that the incumbent government has expedited the implementation on phase 2 of the CPEC while integrating it with five new economic corridors.

The development of Gwadar Port City, New Gwadar International Airport and East Bay Expressway is going to transform the city of Gwadar into a maritime trade hub and a new smart port for the region. It will also lead to industrialisation in Balochistan, he said.

It was noted that all major projects under CPEC in Gwadar, including Gwadar Power Plant, distribution of 2,000 boat engines to fishermen of Gwadar, Khuzdar-Panjgur Transmission line (via Nag-Basima) which connect Makran with National Grid, New Gwadar International Airport Project, the China-Pak Friendship Hospital, China-Pak Technical and Vocational Institute in Gwadar, the Gwadar East-bay Expressway Project, Gwadar Free Zone, and Gwadar Port would become a shining pearl in the region.

During PDM’s tenure, several projects were completed by the then government in Gwadar particularly related to water and electricity that were neglected by the previous government deliberately.

Besides, in budget 2023-24, the allocation of development funds for Balochistan had been doubled.

