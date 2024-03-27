Turkmen envoy says TAPI is a win-win project

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Turkmenistan Atadjan Molamov called on Federal Minister for Petroleum, Dr Musadik Malik in his office, Tuesday.

The ambassador conveyed his felicitations to the minister on assumption of office and commended his dedication.

Acknowledging the ambassador’s warm wishes, Minister Dr Malik expressed gratitude for the ambassador’s support and pledged to uphold the partnership between both countries.

Dr Musadik remarked that the TAPI is a flagship project and Pakistan is committed to its completion.

Notably, during his previous stint in office, the project experienced unprecedented momentum, resulting in significant progress and tangible outcomes. Looking ahead, the minister remains steadfast in his commitment to advancing the project so it does not lose momentum.

Molamov briefed that the intergovernmental commission and working groups meetings are scheduled for this year.

TAPI is a win-win situation for all parties involved, added the ambassador.

The ambassador extended the invite to the energy forum Turkmenistan will be hosting in Paris.

