Activities of Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 103,576 tonnes of cargo comprising 46,505 tonnes of import cargo and 57,071 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hour ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 46,505 comprised of 11,588 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 10,841 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 15,276 tonnes of Wheat & 8,800 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 57,071comprised of 31,298 tonnes of Containerized Cargo,4,437 tonnes of Cement, 2,550 tonnes of Clinkers, 369 tonnes of Rice, 12,540 tonnes of Talc Lumps &5, 850 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 4417 containers comprising of 1043 containers import and 3374 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 248 of 20’s and 295 of 40’s loaded while 17 of 20’s and 94 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 405 of 20’s and 977 of 40’s loaded containers while 09 of 20’s and 503 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 03 ships namely CmaCgm Titus, Al Amal & Mt Lahore berth at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 03 ships namely Cma Cgm Attila, Hansa Europe & CmaCgm Gemini sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, MSC Mundra VIII and Forshun left the Port on today morning while three more ships, Ullswater, Shiva and Mackenzie are expected to sail on Tuesday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 140,659 tonnes, comprising 112,201 tonnes imports cargo and 28,458 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,647 Containers (840 TEUs Imports and 807 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 9 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Solar Roma, Port Imabari, Dravin, Milaha Ras Laffan and MSC Maeva& two more ships, Maersk Santosa and Xpress Bardsey carrying Palm oil, Coal, LPG, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at LCT, PIBT, EVTL, PGPCL and QICT on 26th March, while two more container ships, Marathopolis and X-Press Mekong are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday, 27th March, 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024