JI condemns Bisham terror incident

LAHORE: Acting Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Liaquat Baloch has strongly condemned the Bisham terror incident and expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of five Chinese and one Pakistani in the suicide attack.

In a statement issued from Mansoora, he demanded an immediate investigation into the tragic incident and strict punishment for the culprits.

He said that the incident is a conspiracy to sabotage Pak-China relations and the CPEC project. Security authorities and the government should ensure the safety of Chinese citizens in the country and provide complete details of the incident to the Chinese embassy and government to restore confidence.

He expressed condolences from Jamaat-e-Islami to the Chinese government, people, and embassy.

Baloch stated that Pak-China relations are strong, and both nations respect each other and are bound by enduring friendship. Enemies of both countries and elements, he said, opposed to progress view Pak-China relations with malice, and in the past, attempts have been made to harm them through such dirty schemes and conspiracies.

He said that Jamaat-e-Islami has always emphasized the strength and stability of relations between the two neighbouring countries. Our demand is to ensure the protection of all foreign nationals, including Chinese, residing in the country, he said.

