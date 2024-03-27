AIRLINK 60.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
Met forecasts rainy-windy weather

Recorder Report Published 27 Mar, 2024 04:38am

KARACHI: Fresh rainy-windy weather is closing in to prevail over the country from March 27 through next Monday, as the Met Office on Tuesday expected a dip in temperatures may happen along. A westerly wave, which it said, is likely to enter western parts of the country on March 27 may grip upper and central parts on March 28 till next Sunday.

The new weather system is anticipated to bring along rain, windstorm and thunderstorms to nearly all parts of the country, besides snow over the high ridges over the period.

The rainy-snowy wave may hit Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Bajaur, Malakand, Mohmand, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan and Kurram in intermittent spells from March 27. The province may also see isolated hailstorms on March 29 and March 30.

Till April 1, sporadic spells are likely in Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar, Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch and Hattian.

