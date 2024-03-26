AIRLINK 60.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.74%)
BOP 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.83%)
CNERGY 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.5%)
DFML 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
DGKC 64.80 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (2.22%)
FCCL 16.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.18%)
FFBL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
FFL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
GGL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 104.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-2.61%)
HUBC 117.52 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.14%)
HUMNL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.08%)
KEL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.02%)
KOSM 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.3%)
MLCF 35.41 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.64%)
OGDC 122.39 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (2.67%)
PAEL 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-8.04%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
PPL 107.37 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.14%)
PRL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.08%)
PTC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
SEARL 53.63 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.76%)
SNGP 61.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.65%)
SSGC 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.27%)
TELE 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.3%)
TPLP 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.67%)
TRG 69.91 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.59%)
UNITY 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.29%)
BR100 6,804 Increased By 111.9 (1.67%)
BR30 22,307 Increased By 94.1 (0.42%)
KSE100 65,906 Increased By 488.9 (0.75%)
KSE30 21,708 Increased By 173.3 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 26, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Julian Assange wins temporary reprieve from extradition to US

Reuters Published 26 Mar, 2024 05:09pm

LONDON: WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange can continue his fight against extradition to the United States after the High Court in London ruled on Tuesday he should be allowed to appeal against it unless the U.S. promises he will not face the death penalty.

U.S. prosecutors are seeking to put Assange, 52, on trial on 18 counts, all bar one under the Espionage Act, over WikiLeaks’ high-profile release of confidential U.S. military records and diplomatic cables.

Assange’s lawyers in February sought permission to challenge Britain’s approval of his extradition.

In their ruling, two senior judges said he had a real prospect of successfully appealing against extradition on a number of grounds.

The court said in its written ruling that Assange arguably would not be entitled to rely on the First Amendment right to free speech as a non-U.S. national and that he could later be charged with a capital offence, meaning it would be unlawful to extradite him.

British ministers “had an explicit statutory obligation not to order the applicant’s extradition if he could be sentenced to death for the offence concerned, or if he could be charged with an extradition offence disclosed by the same facts in respect of which a sentence of death could be imposed,” the judges said.

Julian Assange appeal ruling to be given by London High Court on Tuesday

If those assurances are not forthcoming, then Assange will be granted permission to appeal. A further hearing has been scheduled for May 20, meaning his extradition - which his campaign team said could have been imminent depending on the ruling - has been put on hold.

Although Assange’s legal team were successful on some grounds, the court rejected his bid to appeal on the basis that the case was politically motivated or that he would not receive a fair trial.

The U.S. says the WikiLeaks’ revelations imperilled the lives of their agents and there was no excuse for his criminality.

Assange’s many supporters hail him as an anti-establishment hero who is being persecuted, despite being a journalist, for exposing U.S. wrongdoing and alleged war crimes.

The U.S. meanwhile said Assange had been charged for “indiscriminately and knowingly” publishing sources’ names and not his political opinions.

WikiLeaks Julian Assange

Comments

200 characters

Julian Assange wins temporary reprieve from extradition to US

FC soldier martyred, 4 terrorists killed in attack on Pakistan naval base

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Board gives nod to PIA privatisation plan

PM Shehbaz says macroeconomic stability, economic growth priority of govt

OGDCL discovers gas reserves in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

KSE-100 settles near 66,000 as bullish trend continues

Oil little changed as markets weigh Russian supply woes

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,200 in Pakistan

10 Discos seek Rs2.765trn tariff adjustment

Major tax base-broadening initiative: ‘Tajir Dosti’ plan to be extended to more cities

Read more stories