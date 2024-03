The Kenyan shilling edged higher against the dollar in thin trade on Tuesday, LSEG data showed.

At 0845 GMT, the shilling was trading at 131.00/132.00 to the US currency, slightly firmer than its Monday’s close of 131.50/132.50.

Kenyan shilling firms to new 1-year high

The shilling is trading near a one-year high, up about 20% against the dollar in 2024, making it one of the world’s best-performing currencies this year.