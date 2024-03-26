AIRLINK 60.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.74%)
BOP 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.83%)
CNERGY 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.5%)
DFML 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
DGKC 64.80 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (2.22%)
FCCL 16.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.18%)
FFBL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
FFL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
GGL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 104.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-2.61%)
HUBC 117.52 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.14%)
HUMNL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.08%)
KEL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.02%)
KOSM 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.3%)
MLCF 35.41 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.64%)
OGDC 122.39 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (2.67%)
PAEL 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-8.04%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
PPL 107.37 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.14%)
PRL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.08%)
PTC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
SEARL 53.63 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.76%)
SNGP 61.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.65%)
SSGC 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.27%)
TELE 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.3%)
TPLP 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.67%)
TRG 69.91 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.59%)
UNITY 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.29%)
BR100 6,804 Increased By 111.9 (1.67%)
BR30 22,307 Increased By 94.1 (0.42%)
KSE100 65,906 Increased By 488.9 (0.75%)
KSE30 21,708 Increased By 173.3 (0.8%)
Hamas leader Haniyeh visits Iran: state media

AFP Published March 26, 2024
Photo: AFP

TEHRAN: Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was in Tehran on Tuesday for talks with Iranian officials, state media reported, a day after the UN Security Council called for a ceasefire in the group’s war with Israel.

“Hamas bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, during his trip to Tehran on Tuesday, will meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian,” Iran’s official IRNA news agency said, adding that he will also meet with other senior officials.

It is the second visit the Hamas leader has made to Tehran since the Iran-backed group launched an unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7 which resulted in the deaths of some 1,160 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Haniyeh’s last visit was in early November when he met Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as well as other officials.

Iran hailed the October 7 attack as a “success” but denied any direct involvement.

Iran-backed groups in Iraq, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen have since carried out a flurry of attacks on Israeli and Western targets.

Israel-Hamas battles rage around major Gaza hospitals

Israel’s retaliatory campaign against Hamas has killed more than 32,000 people in Gaza, most of them women and children, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry.

Haniyeh’s visit comes after a resolution adopted by the UN Security Council on Monday called for an “immediate ceasefire” for the ongoing Muslim holy month of Ramadan, leading to a “lasting” truce.

It also demanded that Hamas and other Palestinian groups release hostages they took during the October 7 attack.

Hamas group seized about 250 hostages, of whom Israel believes some 130 are still held in Gaza, including 33 presumed dead.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani described Monday’s resolution as a “positive but insufficient step”. He called for “effective measures to implement the resolution and the complete and permanent cessation of attacks”.

Israel Iran MENA Gaza United Nations Security Council Ismail Haniyeh Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani

