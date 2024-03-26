AIRLINK 60.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.35%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.02%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.93%)
DFML 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.02%)
DGKC 65.10 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (2.7%)
FCCL 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.3%)
FFBL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.4%)
FFL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
GGL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HBL 103.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-2.81%)
HUBC 117.14 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.81%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.25%)
KEL 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.91%)
KOSM 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
MLCF 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.49%)
OGDC 122.30 Increased By ▲ 3.09 (2.59%)
PAEL 21.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-8.04%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
PPL 107.48 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.24%)
PRL 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
PTC 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.53%)
SEARL 53.99 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.45%)
SNGP 61.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.42%)
SSGC 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.09%)
TELE 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.96%)
TPLP 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.29%)
TRG 70.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.92%)
UNITY 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.43%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
BR100 6,777 Increased By 85.6 (1.28%)
BR30 22,299 Increased By 85.8 (0.39%)
KSE100 65,769 Increased By 352.1 (0.54%)
KSE30 21,661 Increased By 126.5 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 26, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Coco Gauff looking forward to clay season after Miami disappointment

Reuters Published 26 Mar, 2024 10:22am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

World number three Coco Gauff said it would not be easy to shrug off Monday’s Miami Open defeat by Caroline Garcia but the former Roland Garros runner-up is setting her sights on the claycourt season and the year’s second Grand Slam.

Playing in her home tournament in southern Florida, Gauff fell 6-3 1-6 6-2 to Frenchwoman Garcia in the fourth round on a day of upsets at the tournament.

“I’m the type of person every loss weighs on me heavy, especially one like today where I felt like I could have done better and I felt like I had the match in control, especially after the second set,” Gauff told reporters.

“Honestly, if anything, it helps being home so I can just drive and be home and be in my own bed. “I wish I could have did better this hardcourt season, but I’m excited for clay,” added the 20-year-old US Open champion, who lost to Iga Swiatek in the 2022 French Open final.

“I’m playing Stuttgart as of now and then obviously Madrid, Rome and the French Open.”

Coco Gauff gets Miami wake up call and reaches fourth round

Garcia, who beat four-times major champion Naomi Osaka in the previous round, was delighted to reach her first quarter-final of the season.

“The last couple of months haven’t been easy, and definitely today following the match yesterday, it means a lot,” added the 30-year-old, who plays Danielle Collins next.

“It was some great tennis.”

Coco Gauff

Comments

200 characters

Coco Gauff looking forward to clay season after Miami disappointment

Intra-day update: rupee improves marginally against US dollar

FC soldier martyred, 4 terrorists killed in attack on Pakistan naval base

PTI says economic situation does warrant IMF programme

PM expresses dismay over gas tariff hike

Oil trades little changed as markets weigh Russian supply cuts against weaker dollar

Major tax base-broadening initiative: ‘Tajir Dosti’ plan to be extended to more cities

Pak-Afghan PTA likely to be finalised

Proposed acquisition in Telenor Pakistan: CCP still awaiting crucial info from PTCL

Sales tax evasion of nearly Rs5bn: LTO Karachi registers FIR against corporate entity

Track and trace system: PM directs removal of all legal hitches

Read more stories