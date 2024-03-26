AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 26, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-03-26

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Dar held a press conference with like-minded media

Anjum Ibrahim Published 26 Mar, 2024 04:20am

“So what do you reckon? Sp or Sa?” “I don’t get you! Sp as in sun protection cream or Sa as in music – soprano or alto?”

“Seriously! I mean, which country do you live in?”

“Sorry, but these abbreviations are known worldwide.”

“Let me illuminate you: Sp in this land of ours stands for spying and Sa as in sabotage.”

“But these are English words – I mean, should you not have used Urdu words…”

“Like the English say curry is their national dish now, so spying and sabotage are now Urdu words.”

“Hmmmm.”

“Anyway, these two words are extremely relevant in our politics today.”

“Just a piece of advice, abandon politics all ye who enter the Land of the Pure because politics is a dirty game and with the tolerance level at an all-time…”

“Gotcha. I will limit myself to those who fail to understand their downgraded status. Take an example: you know The Samdhi’s terms of reference was to spy and report on all meetings of the Special Investment Facilitation Council chaired by the…by the…”

“Not quite right, is it! How about attended by?”

“Agreed and instead the guy bulldozed Atta Tarar to give him top billing on not only the state run television but also on the private channels while he was attending a conference at the taxpayers’ expense to attend the first-ever Nuclear Energy Summit, I reckon the energy minister should have attended it, and recited the people he met without any footage to show the veracity of his claim.”

“Dar held a press conference with like-minded media – those on the government’s payroll…anyway, it reminded me of the sediments left in a sand hourglass.”

“What?”

“The Samdhi put some sticky substance inside the hourglass and a few grains of sand are left….”

“But why would he feel the need for this when the hourglass is transparent and anyone can see what he is up to? Why are you laughing?”

“I guess it’s his last hurrah.”

“But it must be angering a lot of powerful people.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Ishaq Dar PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

200 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Dar held a press conference with like-minded media

PTI says economic situation does warrant IMF programme

PM expresses dismay over gas tariff hike

Major tax base-broadening initiative: ‘Tajir Dosti’ plan to be extended to more cities

Track and trace system: PM directs removal of all legal hitches

Pak-Afghan PTA likely to be finalised

Proposed acquisition in Telenor Pakistan: CCP still awaiting crucial info from PTCL

Sales tax evasion of nearly Rs5bn: LTO Karachi registers FIR against corporate entity

OCAC urges govt to dismantle smuggling network

Ban on unions in energy cos: PSI seeks ILO’s intervention

Military custody: SC directs AGP to submit list of 9th May accused

Read more stories