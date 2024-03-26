Principal of Aitchison College quits over ‘unwarranted interference’

LAHORE: The principal of Lahore’s prestigious Aitchison College, Michael A. Thompson, announced his resignation on Monday, attributing it to what he termed as “prejudiced actions by Governor House” and described them as “unwarranted interference and brazen directives”.

Though Thompson’s resignation letter did not explicitly state the reason behind his decision, media reports hinted that it was prompted by Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman’s directive to waive the tuition fees for Minister for Economic Affairs and Establishment Ahad Cheema’s two sons.

In response to queries regarding Thompson’s resignation and the governor’s letter seeking tuition fee waiver for Cheema’s sons, the information minister emphasized that the children had not been enrolled in the institution for the past three years.

In a letter addressed to the college staff, Thompson expressed regret over the circumstances leading to his departure, citing persistent governance issues. He emphasized his efforts to uphold the school’s reputation while extending support to those in need.

Thompson underscored the inappropriate influence of “blatant policy manufacturing to accommodate certain individuals”, condemning preferential treatment fuelled by politics and nepotism.

The departing principal highlighted a pattern of biased actions by Governor House over the past year, leading to a breakdown in governance and management.

“I leave on April 1 and will not play any role in the management of upcoming admissions,” Thompson announced.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar clarified that the fee waiver was sought due to Cheema’s children not attending the college for the past three years, citing applicable regulations.

Responding to accusations during a press conference in Islamabad, Tarar defended the legality of Cheema’s request, stating that it adhered to established rules.

In contrast, Governor Balighur Rehman explained that Cheema had relocated to Islamabad for a year-long posting, rendering his children unable to attend Aitchison College. He disclosed an audit into Thompson’s salary, alleging excessive absences and tactics to evade scrutiny.

The controversy surrounding Thompson’s resignation underscores the clash between institutional autonomy and external influence, raising concerns over integrity in educational governance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024