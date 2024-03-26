AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
President for enhancing economic and cultural ties with Cote d’Ivoire

Recorder Report Published 26 Mar, 2024 04:20am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has said that Pakistan enjoyed cordial relations with Cote d’Ivoire and underscored the need to enhance economic and cultural ties with Cote d’Ivoire for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

He expressed these views while talking to the Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Cote d’Ivoire, Mahmood Akhtar Mahmood, who called on the President, at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday.

During the meeting, the President asked the ambassador-designate to explore opportunities for advancing trade and economic relations with Cote d’Ivoire. He said that there was great potential to increase the exports of Pakistani rice, medical and surgical equipment, pharmaceutical products, and sports goods to Cote d’Ivoire.

The President also called for exploring possibilities to promote cultural relations and people-to-people contacts to strengthen the friendship between the two nations. He urged the ambassador to make efforts to further improve bilateral cooperation.

The President also congratulated Mahmood on his appointment as Pakistan’s ambassador to Cote d’Ivoire and wished him a successful tenure.

