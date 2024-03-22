AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 23, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Blinken says Rafah offensive risks further isolating Israel globally

Reuters Published March 22, 2024

TEL AVIV: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that an offensive on the southern Gaza city of Rafah would risk “further isolating” Israel and damage its long-term security.

Speaking as he departed Israel, Blinken told reporters he had “candid conversations,” referring to meetings with officials including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu said after meeting Blinken that Israel is prepared to continue its war against Hamas alone, amid tense relations between the two allies over the Gaza conflict that is now in its sixth month.

Blinken said Washington shared Israel’s goal of defeating Hamas and ensuring its long-term security, but “a major military ground operation in Rafah is not the way to do it.”

“It risks killing more civilians. It risks wreaking greater havoc with the provision of humanitarian assistance. It risks further isolating Israel around the world and jeopardizing its long-term security and standing,” he said.

Antony Blinken heads to Israel to press for ‘immediate’ truce in Gaza war

U.S. President Joe Biden and Netanyahu have agreed that an Israeli delegation would visit Washington next week to discuss Israel’s plans for Rafah.

“We’ll be able to lay out for them in detail… how those goals can best be accomplished with an integrated humanitarian military and political plan,” Blinken said. “We’ll put all that on the table. Of course, we’ll hear from them too.”

Blinken also discussed with Israeli officials the “imperative of surging and sustaining humanitarian assistance for the people in Gaza,” he said, citing figures that 100% of the population there is acutely food insecure and in need of humanitarian assistance.

“There have been some positive steps taken in recent days to improve the situation, but it’s not enough,” he said.

The United States has teams in Doha where talks are taking place on a temporary ceasefire in Gaza in exchange for the release of remaining hostages taken in the Oct. 7 attacks by Palestinian group Hamas, Blinken added.

“We’ve gotten it down to a few remaining gaps but the closer you get to the goal line the harder that last yard is, so there are some hard issues to work through,” Blinken said.

Benjamin Netanyahu Gaza Antony Blinken Israel Hamas war Gaza war Rafah

Comments

200 characters

Blinken says Rafah offensive risks further isolating Israel globally

To boost reserves, Pakistan to tap China for $300mn Panda Bonds: report

Rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

KSE-100 extends losses amid selling pressure

PM Shehbaz invites Barrick Gold to invest in other mineral projects in Balochistan

UK royal Kate says she is having chemotherapy after cancer discovery

National Saving Schemes: CDNS raises rates on some products

After launching hybrid, Indus Motor introduces cheaper, petrol variants of Corolla Cross

In Brussels, Foreign Minister Dar urges 'aggressive financing’ for nuclear energy projects

Bank AL Habib, Allied Bank receive central bank’s nod to commence Exchange Company operations

Gold retreats, falls Rs4,200 per tola in Pakistan

Read more stories