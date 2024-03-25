Regularisation of un-registered mobile phones: FBR issues procedure for commercial importers

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a procedure for the commercial importers for regularization of un-registered mobile phones with SIM/IMEI functionality.

The registration of the commercially imported mobile devices with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has been explained by the FBR.

In this regard, the FBR has made amendments in its Customs General Order (CGO) No. 01 of 2019 through a CGO 1 of 2024.

FBR set to block mobile phones of non-filers

According to the FBR, the procedure prescribed by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for the issuance of Certificate of Clearance (COC) in respect of already type-approved devices shall remain applicable for commercial importers.

The relevant PTA’s procedure revealed that the Certificate of Compliance to Technical Standards (CoC) Procedures Commercial CoC for already type approved IMEI Based Devices Applicant shall apply via PTA DIRBS online portal available at dirbs.pta.gov.pk/drs and upload all listed requirement into the portal system.

Once application is applied in DIRBS, system will cross check all applied IMEI to make sure they belong to type approved models, not reported stolen, duplicated or cloned and accordingly transmit the application to FBR WeBOC for further processing at their end.

The applicant will then login to their WeBOC account to complete the FBR/Customs process. Upon approvals done by FBR in WeBOC, DIRBS system will generate certificate of compliance (CoC) for the applied application accordingly. The procedure to sign up for commercial DIRBS account is given below:-

Step 1: Go to link https://dirbs.pta.gov.plc/drs/auth/login

Step 2: Click on the Sign-Up link.

Step 3: Select Commercial in the drop-down menu.

Step 4: Enter required credentials listed for sign up.

Step 5: Send email to [email protected]. pk for activation of account. After verification of entered credentials account will be activated.

Step 6: Login to your account to apply for CoC.

The applicant will be required to upload all documents as well as list of only IMEI in CSV format. For any queries send email to [email protected]. pk”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024