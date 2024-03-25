AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 25, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-03-25

Regularisation of un-registered mobile phones: FBR issues procedure for commercial importers

Sohail Sarfraz Published 25 Mar, 2024 05:47am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a procedure for the commercial importers for regularization of un-registered mobile phones with SIM/IMEI functionality.

The registration of the commercially imported mobile devices with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has been explained by the FBR.

In this regard, the FBR has made amendments in its Customs General Order (CGO) No. 01 of 2019 through a CGO 1 of 2024.

FBR set to block mobile phones of non-filers

According to the FBR, the procedure prescribed by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for the issuance of Certificate of Clearance (COC) in respect of already type-approved devices shall remain applicable for commercial importers.

The relevant PTA’s procedure revealed that the Certificate of Compliance to Technical Standards (CoC) Procedures Commercial CoC for already type approved IMEI Based Devices Applicant shall apply via PTA DIRBS online portal available at dirbs.pta.gov.pk/drs and upload all listed requirement into the portal system.

Once application is applied in DIRBS, system will cross check all applied IMEI to make sure they belong to type approved models, not reported stolen, duplicated or cloned and accordingly transmit the application to FBR WeBOC for further processing at their end.

The applicant will then login to their WeBOC account to complete the FBR/Customs process. Upon approvals done by FBR in WeBOC, DIRBS system will generate certificate of compliance (CoC) for the applied application accordingly. The procedure to sign up for commercial DIRBS account is given below:-

Step 1: Go to link https://dirbs.pta.gov.plc/drs/auth/login

Step 2: Click on the Sign-Up link.

Step 3: Select Commercial in the drop-down menu.

Step 4: Enter required credentials listed for sign up.

Step 5: Send email to [email protected]. pk for activation of account. After verification of entered credentials account will be activated.

Step 6: Login to your account to apply for CoC.

The applicant will be required to upload all documents as well as list of only IMEI in CSV format. For any queries send email to [email protected]. pk”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTA customs FBR Mobile phones importers IMEI commercial importers SIM un registered mobile phones

Comments

200 characters

Regularisation of un-registered mobile phones: FBR issues procedure for commercial importers

Aurangzeb to head ECC as PM withdraws

Spring BoG meetings of World Bank, IMF: Finance minister to lead delegation

Traders welcome registration of shopkeepers’ scheme

Property market crisis: China needs to ‘reinvent itself’: IMF MD

PD revises price forecast for spot LNG

Russians lower flags, lay flowers to honour concert hall attack victims

Commencing work on Azad Pattan HPP: APPL given one month by PPIB

Israel besieges two more Gaza hospitals

KP-EZDMC asked to take steps towards industrial promotion

Read more stories