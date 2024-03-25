KP-EZDMC asked to take steps towards industrial promotion

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Khan has directed the management of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) to take all possible measures for industrialization and facilitation of investors.

He issued these directives while presiding over an introductory meeting with the management of the company here at company’s headquarters.

Besides, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Javed Iqbal Khattak, managers of the relevant sections and other officials attended the meeting. During the meeting the Special Assistant was given a detailed briefing regarding the measures taken for industrialization, company’s performance and its future goals.

KPEZDMC, Raqam International sign first lease agreement

The Special Assistant directed all-out efforts to solve the problems related to electricity and gas in the industrial zones of the province and steps to contact the relevant authorities to solve problems related to the federal government departments.

He directed that the company managers to market industrial zone to attract investment to various industrial zones and also approaching the local small hydro power plants for supplying cheap electricity to the Chitral Economic Zone.

He directed for the useful utilization of the commercial area of Karak Salt and Gypsum City while adopting different business models. He further directed the company to take steps to increase economic activities and income.

The Special Assistant was informed that currently 10 Economic Zones and 2 Special Economic Zones have been established in the province, while the establishment of 4 new Economic Zones and 1 Special Economic Zone is under consideration.

They further informed that the establishment of Ghazi Economic Zone has been completed while Mansehra Economic Zone is also ready for commercial launching.

The Special Assistant was told residential apartments are being constructed at Hattar Economic Zone while electricity has also been provided to Hattar Special Economic Zone.

He was further told that commercial area is also being developed at Gadoon while 19 units have been allotted in the Rashakai Special Economic Zone established under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in the province.

Similarly, the expansion of Nowshera Economic Zone has also been completed, while in terms of exports, the performance of Export Promotion Zone Risalpur is better performing EPZ after Sialkot. The largest matchbox manufacturing plant of the world has set up its plant in the zone.

