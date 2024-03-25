AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
PCT & VI rolls out 2-month hotel management internship programme in Gwadar

INP Published 25 Mar, 2024 05:47am

ISLAMABAD: The Pak-China Technical and Vocational Institute (PCT & VI) has successfully started a two-month first batch internship for the students of the Hotel Management in Gwadar.

To bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application, the students will be undergoing intensive training at two prominent hotels “Pearl Continental Hotel (PC)” and “China Business Center” (CBC) in Gwadar.

These hospitality industry institutions have graciously opened their doors to our budding hoteliers, providing them with a platform to observe, learn, and grow, Gwadar Pro reported on Sunday.

PCT & VI official told Gwadar Pro that under the guidance of Mr. Mutasam Iqbal, Instructor of Hotel Management, the students have embarked on a journey to gain firsthand experience in the hospitality industry.

This internship program is an important milestone for Pak China Technical and Vocational Institute. The students will be exposed to various departments within the hospitality industry, including housekeeping, front office operations, food and beverage service, and culinary arts.

This comprehensive approach ensures a holistic understanding of hotel management principles and practices.

With the help of the Chinese grant, PCTVI was constructed at the cost of Rs. 10 million.

It was gifted and handed over by the Chinese government to GPA in September 2021 with an intent to train, prepare and equip the youth of Gwadar with skill-sets to the future needs of Gwadar port, Free zones, smart city, new international airport and other CPEC projects pertaining to commerce, marine industry, market-based businesses, modern fish practices, real-estate, tourism, construction and hospitality and other allied industries.

This PCTVI possesses 7,350 square meters as a total floor area comprising teaching buildings, training workshops, multi-function halls and dormitories for students and faculty.

