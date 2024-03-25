Chinese CG holds farewell party for Gwadar students

KARACHI: Chinese Consulate General in Karachi has held a farewell party for students from Gwadar Institute of Technology in Balochistan, Gwadar Pro reported on Sunday.

China's consul general in Pakistan Yang Yundong attended the party held at the Consulate General in Karachi.

The students hailing from various areas of Makran, completed their 3 years diploma in civil technology from Gwadar Institute of Technology (GIT).

Chinese Consulate General encouraged the graduating students which will further be given opportunities to attain higher education at technical institutes in China.

In addition to GIT, Pakistan- China Vocational Training Institute in Gwadar is also imparting technical and vocational skills to the local youth of Gwadar.