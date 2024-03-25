AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 25, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-25

Chinese CG holds farewell party for Gwadar students

INP Published 25 Mar, 2024 05:47am

KARACHI: Chinese Consulate General in Karachi has held a farewell party for students from Gwadar Institute of Technology in Balochistan, Gwadar Pro reported on Sunday.

China's consul general in Pakistan Yang Yundong attended the party held at the Consulate General in Karachi.

The students hailing from various areas of Makran, completed their 3 years diploma in civil technology from Gwadar Institute of Technology (GIT).

Chinese Consulate General encouraged the graduating students which will further be given opportunities to attain higher education at technical institutes in China.

In addition to GIT, Pakistan- China Vocational Training Institute in Gwadar is also imparting technical and vocational skills to the local youth of Gwadar.

Balochistan Chinese CG Yang Yundong Chinese Consulate General in Karachi Gwadar Institute of Technology Gwadar students

Comments

200 characters

Chinese CG holds farewell party for Gwadar students

Aurangzeb to head ECC as PM withdraws

Spring BoG meetings of World Bank, IMF: Finance minister to lead delegation

Traders welcome registration of shopkeepers’ scheme

Property market crisis: China needs to ‘reinvent itself’: IMF MD

PD revises price forecast for spot LNG

Russians lower flags, lay flowers to honour concert hall attack victims

Commencing work on Azad Pattan HPP: APPL given one month by PPIB

Regularisation of un-registered mobile phones: FBR issues procedure for commercial importers

Israel besieges two more Gaza hospitals

KP-EZDMC asked to take steps towards industrial promotion

Read more stories