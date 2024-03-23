Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

National Saving Schemes: CDNS raises rates on some products

Russia, China veto US bid on Gaza ‘ceasefire’ at Security Council

In Brussels, Foreign Minister Dar urges ‘aggressive financing’ for nuclear energy projects

PM Shehbaz invites Barrick Gold to invest in other mineral projects in Balochistan

Chief Justice SHC to serve as monitoring & inspecting Judge of Revenue Courts/Tribunals

To boost reserves, Pakistan to tap China for $300mn Panda Bonds: report

Bank AL Habib, Allied Bank receive central bank’s nod to commence Exchange Company operations

Fatima Fertilizer’s profit jumps 56% in 2023

