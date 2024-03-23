BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from March 22, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- National Saving Schemes: CDNS raises rates on some products
- Russia, China veto US bid on Gaza ‘ceasefire’ at Security Council
- In Brussels, Foreign Minister Dar urges ‘aggressive financing’ for nuclear energy projects
- PM Shehbaz invites Barrick Gold to invest in other mineral projects in Balochistan
- Chief Justice SHC to serve as monitoring & inspecting Judge of Revenue Courts/Tribunals
- To boost reserves, Pakistan to tap China for $300mn Panda Bonds: report
- Bank AL Habib, Allied Bank receive central bank’s nod to commence Exchange Company operations
- Fatima Fertilizer’s profit jumps 56% in 2023
