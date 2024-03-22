AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets BAHL (Bank AL Habib Limited) 81.50 Increased By ▲ 0.64% ABL (Allied Bank Limited) 85.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.92% BOP (The Bank of Punjab) 5.45 Increased By ▲ 3.81%

Bank AL Habib, Allied Bank receive central bank’s nod to commence Exchange Company operations

BR Web Desk Published March 22, 2024 Updated March 22, 2024 10:29pm

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has given its green signal to Bank AL Habib Limited (BAHL) and Allied Bank Limited (ABL) to commence operations of their wholly-owned Exchange Companies (ECs).

In a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday, BAHL stated: “This refers to our previous announcement at PSX on September 22, 2023, regarding the Board’s approval to establish an EC as a wholly owned (100%) subsidiary of the bank with an authorized share capital of Rs1,000 million.”

“Alhamdolillah, we are pleased to inform you that subsequent to the issuance of Certificate of Incorporation from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued a license for Commencement of Operations to ‘AL Habib Exchange Company (Private) Limited’,” read the notice.

Last year in September, the Board of Directors of BAHL announced it will establish an EC as a wholly-owned subsidiary.

Meanwhile, a similar notice was issued by ABL to the PSX.

“SBP has issued ‘License for Commencement of Operations’ to M/s. ABL Exchange (Private) Limited,” read the notice.

The development comes following SBP’s decision to introduce ‘structural reforms’ in the EC sector in its bid to strengthen controls amid the massive fall in rupee’s value in the open market last year.

“As part of these reforms, leading banks actively engaged in foreign exchange business will establish wholly-owned Exchange Companies (EC) to cater to the legitimate foreign exchange needs of general public,” the central bank said back then.

Further, the SBP also raised the minimum capital requirement for EC from Rs200 million to Rs500 million, raising the barrier to entry for the private sector.

NOC for establishment of an EC

Moreover, in a separate statement, Bank of Punjab (BoP) also received a ‘No Objection’ from the central bank to establish an EC.

“State Bank of Pakistan has conveyed its ‘No Objection’ to The Bank of Punjab for establishing an exchange company in the name of ‘BoP Exchange Company (Pvt) Limited’,” added the statement.

SBP bank of punjab Bank Al Habib Limited Allied Bank Limited STRUCTURAL REFORMS EC Exchange Company no objection

Comments

200 characters

Bank AL Habib, Allied Bank receive central bank’s nod to commence Exchange Company operations

To boost reserves, Pakistan to tap China for $300mn Panda Bonds: report

Rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

KSE-100 extends losses amid selling pressure

PM Shehbaz invites Barrick Gold to invest in other mineral projects in Balochistan

National Saving Schemes: CDNS raises rates on some products

After launching hybrid, Indus Motor introduces cheaper, petrol variants of Corolla Cross

In Brussels, Foreign Minister Dar urges ‘aggressive financing’ for nuclear energy projects

Gold retreats, falls Rs4,200 per tola in Pakistan

Fatima Fertilizer’s profit jumps 56% in 2023

Read more stories