AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz invites Barrick Gold to invest in other mineral projects in Balochistan

APP | BR Web Desk Published 22 Mar, 2024 05:28pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday invited Barrick Gold – the Toronto-based mining company that is working on the Reko Diq project in Balochistan - to invest in other mineral projects of the province as well, APP reported.

He made this offer during a meeting with Barrick Gold Corporation’s delegation at the Prime Minister’s House.

The delegation led by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company Mark Bristow informed the premier that the feasibility of the Reko Diq project would be completed by the end of the current year.

The prime minister was informed that preference was being given to local and Balochistan-domiciled persons to work on the Reko Diq project.

PM Shehbaz said that Reko Diq project would prove to be a game changer for the development of Balochistan and the region.

“This project will usher in a new era of development of the province and prosperity of the people,” he added.

He said planning would be made regarding communication infrastructure, especially railway lines, to take full advantage of minerals in Balochistan.

Reko Diq project: Co asked to share logistic requirements

He also proposed that the government and Barrick Gold could collaborate to establish a technical university in the Chagai district of the province.

The government is taking all possible measures to facilitate investors, especially in the fields of road and communication systems, he remarked.

Barrick Gold said that it had set up three schools near Reko Diq under Corporate Social Responsibility while so far, the company had also imparted technical training to 100 people including women.

Federal Minister for Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Muhammad Jehanzeb and relevant senior government officials participated in the meeting.

Barrick Gold Reko Diq project PM Shehbaz Sharif mineral projects in Balochistan

Comments

200 characters

PM Shehbaz invites Barrick Gold to invest in other mineral projects in Balochistan

Rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

UN Security Council to vote on Gaza ceasefire with uncertain outcome

KSE-100 extends losses amid selling pressure

In Brussels, Foreign Minister Dar urges ‘aggressive financing’ for nuclear energy projects

Bank AL Habib, Allied Bank receive central bank’s nod to commence operations of EC

Gold retreats, falls Rs4,200 per tola in Pakistan

Fatima Fertilizer’s profit jumps 56% in 2023

Oil steady as Gaza ceasefire talks gain traction

Two soldiers martyred in DI Khan suicide attack

Read more stories