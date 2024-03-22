Chief Justice SHC to serve as monitoring & inspecting Judge of Revenue Courts/Tribunals

The Chief Justice of Sindh High Court (SHC) would serve as the monitoring and inspecting Judge of Revenue Courts/ Tribunals.

The High Court of Sindh, in its letter dated March 16 and addressed to Anwar Kashif Mumtaz, President, Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA), a copy of which is available to Business Recorder, stated: “With reference to your subject letter dated 26-02-2024, I am directed to inform you that the Hon’ble Chief Justice of this Court is the monitoring & inspecting Judge of Revenue Courts/ Tribunals.”

Revenue courts are specialised courts that handle cases involving tax disputes. They are typically established to provide a forum for taxpayers to challenge tax assessments and to ensure that tax laws are applied fairly and consistently.

